Nature's toxins: 6 poisonous birds that may surprise you

Lifestyle
Quails consume potentially harmful plants, making their bodies poisonous according to research.
Found in Papua New Guinea, the Pitohui's feathers and skin are toxic due to batrachotoxins from poisonous beetles.
This Papua New Guinean bird's skin and feathers become toxic from consuming poisonous insects.
Found in Northern Australia and New Guinea, this bird has poisonous feathers.
While not highly toxic, this Australian bird's feathers can cause skin allergies.
Some toucans exhibit toxicity. Toucans from Central and South America possess highly poisonous feathers.
6 essential hair colouring tips you need to know before dyeing
Alcohol's Impact on Memory and Health; Check
8 Habits That Can Make Children Stubborn
Is eating garlic, onion a sin? Here's what Premanand Maharaj Ji says