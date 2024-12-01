Lifestyle

Nature's toxins: 6 poisonous birds that may surprise you

Common Quail

Quails consume potentially harmful plants, making their bodies poisonous according to research.

Pitohui

Found in Papua New Guinea, the Pitohui's feathers and skin are toxic due to batrachotoxins from poisonous beetles.

Ifrita

This Papua New Guinean bird's skin and feathers become toxic from consuming poisonous insects.

Rufous Shrike-Thrush

Found in Northern Australia and New Guinea, this bird has poisonous feathers.

Superb Lyrebird

While not highly toxic, this Australian bird's feathers can cause skin allergies.

Toxic Toucans

Some toucans exhibit toxicity. Toucans from Central and South America possess highly poisonous feathers.

