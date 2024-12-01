Lifestyle

Alcohol's Impact on Memory and Health; Check

Why Does Alcohol Cause Intoxication?

Those who drink alcohol experience intoxication and dizziness. They often lack awareness of their actions.

Alcohol's Effects

Alcohol initially impacts the nervous system, impairing brain function, memory, and decision-making.

Alcohol and Blackouts

Alcohol is unhealthy. Regular drinkers can experience blackouts, losing memory of events while intoxicated.

Memory Loss and Alcohol

Experts say alcohol disrupts the brain's memory storage process, reducing the ability to recall information.

Nervous System Imbalance

Alcohol elevates GABA levels, neurotransmitters that calm the brain.

Impaired Thinking Ability

Experts explain GABA reduces glutamate, impacting thinking ability, hindering deep thought while intoxicated.

Dehydration from Alcohol

Alcohol dehydrates the body, leading to fatigue, headaches, and sweating.

Impact on Physical Health

Experts say alcohol reduces neuron size in the brain, impacting memory power.

Lowered Blood Sugar Levels

Alcohol lowers blood sugar, reducing energy levels and causing irritability.

Alcohol and Social Behavior

Heavy drinkers are more sociable but also careless, lacking self-control and continuing to drink.

Risk of Alzheimer's

Daily drinking is harmful, causing memory loss and increasing the risk of Alzheimer's.

8 Habits That Can Make Children Stubborn

Is eating garlic, onion a sin? Here's what Premanand Maharaj Ji says

Sri Lanka to Thailand: 7 affordable countries to visit in December

Palak Tiwari inspired lehenga designs for slim waist girls: 8 Chic pic