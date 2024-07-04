USA Independence Day 2024: Know date, history, significance and more

Lifestyle
Independence Day, celebrated on July 4th, marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, symbolizing the birth of the USA and celebrated with fireworks
Independence Day, celebrated on July 4th, commemorates adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The Continental Congress declared the thirteen American colonies as free
July 4th marks the birth of the United States of America. It represents freedom, democracy, and the enduring spirit of the American people. The day is a reminder of the struggles
Independence Day is celebrated with fireworks, parades, concerts, barbecues, and family gatherings. Patriotic displays, such as the American flag
Fireworks have become synonymous with the 4th of July. Major cities like New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles host spectacular displays, lighting up the night sky
A traditional feature of Independence Day is the President's address to the nation. This speech often reflects on the country's history, current state, and future aspirations
The day is also marked by display of national symbols, such as Statue of Liberty, the Liberty Bell. These icons represent freedom and the values upon which the nation was founded
Local communities across the country organize events such as fairs, sporting activities, and charity runs. These gatherings foster a sense of community