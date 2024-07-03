Why do the Ambani family prefer Holstein-Friesian cow milk?

Lifestyle
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's family drinks milk from only Holstein-Friesian cows.
The Holstein-Friesian cows are raised at the Bhagyalakshmi Dairy in Pune, which covers roughly 35 acres and houses over 3,000 cows.
The milk from this dairy costs roughly Rs 152 per liter.
To get high-quality milk production, these cows receive particular care, such as sleeping on rubber-coated mattresses from Kerala and sipping RO-filtered water.
The Holstein-Friesian cow, which originated in the Netherlands, is the leading breed in industrial dairy farming around the world.
A healthy calf weighs between 40 and 50 kg at birth, but a mature Holstein cow weighs between 680 and 770 kg and produces up to 25 liters of milk each day.