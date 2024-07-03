What is Gaslighting? Know signals when you feel THESE in relationship

Lifestyle
Gaslighting in relationships is a serious topic that involves psychological manipulation aimed at making someone doubt their perception, memory, or reality.
Lying, discrediting you, distracting, minimising your thoughts & feelings, shifting blame, denying wrongdoing, rewriting history, etc.
Doubting your feelings & reality. You attempt to persuade that the treatment you're receiving isn't as harsh as you perceive it to be, or that perhaps you're overly sensitive.
You're hesitant to speak up or express your feelings. Through experience, you've learned that sharing your opinion often leads to feeling worse afterward, so you remain silent.
The actions of the person gaslighting you leave you feeling bewildered or uncertain.
The person downplays hurtful behaviors or words by saying, "I was just joking" or suggesting that "you need to develop thicker skin."
You constantly feel the need to apologize for your actions or for simply being yourself.
You find yourself questioning if there's something fundamentally wrong with you, worrying that you might not be mentally well.