What is Gaslighting? Know signals when you feel THESE in relationship

Gaslighting

Gaslighting in relationships is a serious topic that involves psychological manipulation aimed at making someone doubt their perception, memory, or reality.

Gaslighting behaviours

Lying, discrediting you, distracting, minimising your thoughts & feelings, shifting blame, denying wrongdoing, rewriting history, etc.

Signs of Gaslighting

Doubting your feelings & reality. You attempt to persuade that the treatment you're receiving isn't as harsh as you perceive it to be, or that perhaps you're overly sensitive.

You question your judgement

You're hesitant to speak up or express your feelings. Through experience, you've learned that sharing your opinion often leads to feeling worse afterward, so you remain silent.
 

Feeling confused

The actions of the person gaslighting you leave you feeling bewildered or uncertain.
 

Feeling that you are too sensitive

The person downplays hurtful behaviors or words by saying, "I was just joking" or suggesting that "you need to develop thicker skin."
 

Spend a lot of time apologising

You constantly feel the need to apologize for your actions or for simply being yourself.
 

Overthink what's wrong with you

You find yourself questioning if there's something fundamentally wrong with you, worrying that you might not be mentally well.
 

