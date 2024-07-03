Turmeric to Garlic: 7 herbs, spices to boost immunity in Monsoon

Lifestyle
Monsoon increases infection risks. Boost immunity with Indian herbs like turmeric, ginger, tulsi, black pepper, garlic, and fenugreek, known for their powerful health benefits
Cinnamon has powerful antioxidant properties. It supports the immune system, helps regulate blood sugar levels, and can protect against respiratory infections during monsoons
Turmeric is rich in curcumin, a compound with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It boosts immune function and helps fight infections common during the monsoon
Fenugreek seeds have antiviral, immune-boosting properties. They aid in digestion, reduce inflammation, and help protect body from infections commonly encountered during monsoon
Garlic is rich in allicin, known for antibacterial, antiviral effects. It boosts the immune system, helps fight off infections, reduces risk of catching colds, flu in rainy season
Black pepper contains piperine, which improves nutrient absorption, has anti-inflammatory effects. It helps fight off infections, relieves cough and cold symptoms
Tulsi has strong antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal properties. It enhances the immune response, aids in relieving respiratory ailments, and helps protect against seasonal flu
Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial properties. It helps improve digestion, reduces nausea, combats respiratory infections