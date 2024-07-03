Lifestyle

Turmeric to Garlic: 7 herbs, spices to boost immunity in Monsoon

Monsoon increases infection risks. Boost immunity with Indian herbs like turmeric, ginger, tulsi, black pepper, garlic, and fenugreek, known for their powerful health benefits

Image credits: Pixabay/Freepik

Cinnamon

Cinnamon has powerful antioxidant properties. It supports the immune system, helps regulate blood sugar levels, and can protect against respiratory infections during monsoons

Image credits: Pixabay

Turmeric

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, a compound with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It boosts immune function and helps fight infections common during the monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay

Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds have antiviral, immune-boosting properties. They aid in digestion, reduce inflammation, and help protect body from infections commonly encountered during monsoon

Image credits: Freepik

Garlic

Garlic is rich in allicin, known for antibacterial, antiviral effects. It boosts the immune system, helps fight off infections, reduces risk of catching colds, flu in rainy season

Image credits: Freepik

Black Pepper

Black pepper contains piperine, which improves nutrient absorption, has anti-inflammatory effects. It helps fight off infections, relieves cough and cold symptoms

Image credits: Freepik

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Tulsi has strong antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal properties. It enhances the immune response, aids in relieving respiratory ailments, and helps protect against seasonal flu

Image credits: Freepik

Ginger

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial properties. It helps improve digestion, reduces nausea, combats respiratory infections

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One