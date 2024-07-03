Nagaland state lottery July 03, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

Business
Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.
The winning number of Dear Indus morning is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Hill evening result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Pelican night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.
Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.