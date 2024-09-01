US to Russia: 5 countries with strongest nuclear weapon programs

Lifestyle
The US has the largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal, with an estimated 5,800 warheads, including strategic and tactical weapons.
Russia has the second-largest nuclear arsenal, with an estimated 5,500 warheads, and a strong focus on modernizing its nuclear capabilities.
China has a rapidly modernizing nuclear program, with an estimated 350-400 warheads, and a focus on developing new delivery systems and technologies.
France has a significant nuclear arsenal, with an estimated 300-400 warheads, and a focus on maintaining its nuclear deterrence capabilities.
The UK has a smaller but still significant nuclear arsenal, with an estimated 215 warheads, and a focus on maintaining its nuclear deterrence capabilities.