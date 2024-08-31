Food
Rich in vitamins A, B, C, and fiber, banana peels are very beneficial for skin and hair.
It has antioxidant properties that help in removing the problem of free radicals.
Banana peel helps in reducing fine lines. Brightens the skin. Banana helps in removing toxins from the body.
Bananas are rich in vitamin A, zinc, manganese, anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties.
Make a paste with banana peel, add 2 tablespoons of curd and 1 tablespoon of honey and apply. This will give you glowing skin.