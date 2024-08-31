7 Thought-provoking quotes that will change the way you think

Lifestyle
"When god became lonely he created man. Or was it when man became lonely, he created god?"
"We are all stardust, longing to return to the cosmos, tracing the patterns of our existence in the night sky."
"And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."
"Between what is said and not meant, and what is meant and not said, most of love is lost."
"Dreams are the echoes of our soul's deepest desires, calling us to listen, to act, to become."
"The universe is a library, and each of us is a book, filled with chapters of love, loss, and discovery."
"Time is a river, and we are but leaves carried along its currents, fleeting but unforgettable."