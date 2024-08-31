Lifestyle

7 Thought-provoking quotes that will change the way you think

Image credits: pinterest

God

"When god became lonely he created man. Or was it when man became lonely, he created god?"

Image credits: pinterest

Stardust

"We are all stardust, longing to return to the cosmos, tracing the patterns of our existence in the night sky."

Image credits: pinterest

Music

"And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."

Image credits: pinterest

Love

"Between what is said and not meant, and what is meant and not said, most of love is lost."

Image credits: pinterest

Dreams

"Dreams are the echoes of our soul's deepest desires, calling us to listen, to act, to become."

Image credits: Freepik

Universe

"The universe is a library, and each of us is a book, filled with chapters of love, loss, and discovery."

Image credits: Freepik

River

"Time is a river, and we are but leaves carried along its currents, fleeting but unforgettable."

Image credits: Pinterest
