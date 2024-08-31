Food
Bananas are often added to smoothies with milk, but according to Ayurveda, this can create toxins in the body and cause digestive problems.
Fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapes are acidic. Combining them with milk can cause indigestion and bloating.
Strawberry shake is everyone's favorite drink. But mixing strawberries with milk can cause digestive disorders due to the acidity of the strawberries.
Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which can cause milk to curdle, which can lead to nausea, bloating, and headaches.
Berry fruits like raspberries and cranberries are acidic. It can cause milk to curdle. This can cause digestive problems.
It is best to eat melon separately. Drinking it with milk will increase stomach problems.
When mango is eaten with milk, it affects digestion. It causes gas in the stomach. Usually this mistake is often made.