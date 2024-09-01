Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN things to know about this primate

Lifestyle
Gigantopithecus, the largest ape in history, lived over a million years ago. Despite its massive size, much about this prehistoric giant remains a mystery
Gigantopithecus stood 10 feet tall, weighed over 1,000 pounds, making it largest ape ever. Its massive size would have made it a formidable presence in its prehistoric habitat
Unlike some of its ape cousins, Gigantopithecus was primarily a herbivore. Analysis of its teeth suggests a diet rich in bamboo and other tough vegetation
Fossils of Gigantopithecus have been found in Southeast Asia, particularly in regions that are now parts of China, India, and Vietnam
Gigantopithecus went extinct around 100,000 years ago, possibly due to climate change that reduced its food supply
Much of what scientists know about Gigantopithecus comes from fossilized teeth and jawbones. These remains reveal that the ape had large, robust molars
Some cryptozoologists speculate that Gigantopithecus might be the origin of Bigfoot legends. While there's no direct evidence
Gigantopithecus has captured the imagination of many, appearing in documentaries, books, and films as the "original King Kong''