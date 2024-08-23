Lifestyle

UPSC: 6 best coaching centers in India

Chanakya IAS Academy

Established in 1993, this academy has a strong reputation for its rigorous coaching and extensive study materials, with centers in major cities across India.

Vajiram & Ravi

Located in Delhi, Vajiram & Ravi is known for its experienced faculty, well-structured courses, and high success rate among IAS aspirants.

Drishti IAS

With a focus on providing high-quality coaching and resources, Drishti IAS is popular for its detailed study material and regular test series.

Shankar IAS Academy

Based in Chennai, Shankar IAS Academy offers comprehensive coaching and has a good track record of producing successful candidates.

Insights IAS

Known for its effective online and offline coaching programs, Insights IAS provides detailed study plans and test series to help aspirants prepare thoroughly.

IASbaba

An institute that offers innovative online and offline coaching programs, IASbaba is known for its comprehensive study materials and interactive approach to UPSC preparation.

