Why do ducks stand in rain?

Ever wondered why ducks aren't bothered by rain? Discover the intriguing reasons behind their behavior and why these feathered friends embrace the downpour!
Ducks have a gland that secretes oil, keeping their feathers waterproof. Rain doesn’t bother them; it actually helps maintain their feathers and keeps them in top condition!
Ducks stand in the rain to bathe and clean their feathers, ensuring they stay waterproof and comfortable. It’s like a natural spa day for them!
Increased insect activity during rain means more food for ducks. They take advantage of this by standing in the rain to find tasty meals.
Rain helps ducks regulate their body temperature. It cools them down on hot days, and their insulation keeps them warm in cooler weather.
Ducks huddle together in the rain for warmth and security. This social behavior strengthens bonds and provides protection during storms.
Ducks enjoy the rain, using it as playtime. They splash, preen, and have fun, making rainy days a delightful part of their routine.