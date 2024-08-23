Lifestyle

Janmashtami 2024: 6 temples to witness grand celebration in Delhi

Image credits: social media

ISKCON Delhi (Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi Temple)

This temple is famous for its elaborate celebrations, including devotional music, dance performances, and grand decoration of the temple premises.

Image credits: social media

Birla Mandir (Lakshmi Narayan Temple)

Known for its vibrant celebrations, the Birla Mandir hosts large crowds and features special events, including devotional singing and a beautifully adorned shrine.

Image credits: Pixabay

Chhatarpur Temple

This sprawling temple complex celebrates Janmashtami with elaborate decorations, bhajans, and a large gathering of devotees.

Image credits: pinterest

Kalkaji Mandir

One of the oldest temples in Delhi, it hosts extensive Janmashtami festivities, including a significant number of devotees participating in prayers and processions.

Image credits: adobe stock

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple (Rohini)

Known for its lively celebrations, this temple organizes special events and rituals, drawing many devotees to celebrate the birth of Krishna.

Image credits: social media

Gauri Shankar Temple

Located in Old Delhi, this temple observes Janmashtami with traditional rituals, devotional singing, and a festive atmosphere, attracting many devotees.

Image credits: adobe stock
Find Next One