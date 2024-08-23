Janmashtami 2024: 6 temples to witness grand celebration in Delhi

Lifestyle
This temple is famous for its elaborate celebrations, including devotional music, dance performances, and grand decoration of the temple premises.
Known for its vibrant celebrations, the Birla Mandir hosts large crowds and features special events, including devotional singing and a beautifully adorned shrine.
This sprawling temple complex celebrates Janmashtami with elaborate decorations, bhajans, and a large gathering of devotees.
One of the oldest temples in Delhi, it hosts extensive Janmashtami festivities, including a significant number of devotees participating in prayers and processions.
Known for its lively celebrations, this temple organizes special events and rituals, drawing many devotees to celebrate the birth of Krishna.
Located in Old Delhi, this temple observes Janmashtami with traditional rituals, devotional singing, and a festive atmosphere, attracting many devotees.