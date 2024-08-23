Lifestyle

Vegetables That Can Increase Uric Acid Levels

Let's get to know the vegetables that increase uric acid levels. 

Image credits: Getty

Spinach

Spinach contains a moderate amount of purine. Therefore, eating too much spinach can sometimes increase uric acid levels.

Image credits: Getty

Cauliflower

Cauliflower also contains a moderate amount of purine. Therefore, try to avoid eating them in excess as well. 

Image credits: Getty

Green Peas

Green peas also contain purine. Avoid eating these in excess as well. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Mushroom

Mushrooms contain high levels of purine. Eating them in excess can lead to increased uric acid levels. 

Image credits: Getty

Other Foods That Increase Uric Acid

Excessive consumption of seafood, processed foods, red meat, white bread, soda, etc. can increase uric acid levels. 

Image credits: Getty

Note:

Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health professional or nutritionist.

Image credits: Getty
