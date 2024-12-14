Lifestyle
There were some characters in the Mahabharata whose deaths were not normal but very strange. Very few people know about these characters. Find out who those characters were…
Mahatma Vidura moved to the jungle after the conflict. When the Pandavas visited him, Vidura's soul fused into Yudhishthira. Vidura died simultaneously.
King Pandu died while having intercourse with his wife Madri because he was cursed by Rishi Kindama that whenever he unites with a woman, he will die at the same time.
Bhima slew Magadha King Jarasandha. Jarasandha's corpse was split in two by Bhima and thrown in opposing directions. Shri Krishna revealed Jarasandha's killing technique.
While King Vrihadakshatra of Sindh was meditating, the head of Jayadratha, killed by Arjuna, fell into his lap. Seeing this, he stood up and his head burst open.
Bhishma's brother, King Vichitravirya, died of a mysterious illness, which is not described in the Mahabharata. He also had no children from his wives Ambika and Ambalika.
