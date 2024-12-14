Lifestyle

Unusual Deaths of 5 Mahabharata Characters

There were some characters in the Mahabharata whose deaths were not normal but very strange. Very few people know about these characters. Find out who those characters were…

Mahatma Vidura's Demise

Mahatma Vidura moved to the jungle after the conflict. When the Pandavas visited him, Vidura's soul fused into Yudhishthira. Vidura died simultaneously.

King Pandu's Curse

King Pandu died while having intercourse with his wife Madri because he was cursed by Rishi Kindama that whenever he unites with a woman, he will die at the same time.

King Jarasandha's Fate

Bhima slew Magadha King Jarasandha. Jarasandha's corpse was split in two by Bhima and thrown in opposing directions. Shri Krishna revealed Jarasandha's killing technique.

King Vrihadakshatra's End

While King Vrihadakshatra of Sindh was meditating, the head of Jayadratha, killed by Arjuna, fell into his lap. Seeing this, he stood up and his head burst open.

King Vichitravirya's Mystery

Bhishma's brother, King Vichitravirya, died of a mysterious illness, which is not described in the Mahabharata. He also had no children from his wives Ambika and Ambalika.

