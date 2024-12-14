Lifestyle
For a stylish, warm, and comfortable winter look, try a dark green velvet suit with bell sleeves and straight-cut pants.
For a sober and classy office look, try a navy blue velvet kurta with a pink floral design, like Shehnaz Gill.
Pair a deep blue straight-cut kurta with purple pants featuring heavy golden work for an Indo-Western look.
For an elegant office look, wear a white palazzo and kurta with neckline and bottom golden work, inspired by Shehnaz Gill.
A pink elbow-sleeve kurta with dark pink and green floral print offers a trendy and comfortable daily office wear look.
For office parties or weddings, try a pink sharara and kurta with subtle golden zari work.
For a post-wedding office look, wear a purple plain kurta with a flared garara, minimal jewelry, makeup, and a contrasting chunni.
