Lifestyle

Shehnaz Gill's Trendy Suits for Office

Green Velvet Suit

For a stylish, warm, and comfortable winter look, try a dark green velvet suit with bell sleeves and straight-cut pants.

Floral Print Velvet Suit

For a sober and classy office look, try a navy blue velvet kurta with a pink floral design, like Shehnaz Gill.

Dark Blue and Purple Suit

Pair a deep blue straight-cut kurta with purple pants featuring heavy golden work for an Indo-Western look.

White Suit for Office

For an elegant office look, wear a white palazzo and kurta with neckline and bottom golden work, inspired by Shehnaz Gill.

Floral Print Silk Suit

A pink elbow-sleeve kurta with dark pink and green floral print offers a trendy and comfortable daily office wear look.

Sharara Suit for Office Party

For office parties or weddings, try a pink sharara and kurta with subtle golden zari work.

Plain Garara Kurta

For a post-wedding office look, wear a purple plain kurta with a flared garara, minimal jewelry, makeup, and a contrasting chunni.

