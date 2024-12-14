Lifestyle
Disha Patani styles a golden blouse with a sweetheart neckline, giving a glamorous look to a white-golden saree. You can buy or tailor one.
Disha Patani pairs a satin draped skirt with a round neck sequin blouse for a bold look. Wear it with a net or sober saree for a stunning appearance.
Disha prefers revealing styles. She paired a white saree with a sleeveless bralette for a stylish look, perfectly shaping her body. Get inspired!
Going on a dinner date? A satin saree with a backless blouse is perfect. A green saree like this is available for around 700 rupees.
Disha Patani adds a fusion touch to a plain red ruffle saree with a U-neck embroidered blouse with zari work. She opted for a deep neckline, but you can adjust it.
Disha Patani's tube blouse with floral work offers a hot look. She paired it with a Thai slit skirt. Wear it with a cotton or sequin saree for a killer look.
A silver blouse is a must-have for a fashionable look. Buy a mirror-work silver blouse readymade or online. Available in the market for around 1000 rupees.
(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor's ivory salwar kameez goes viral
Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 Dog Breeds That Make Poor Guard Dogs
PHOTOS: Ambani Bahu's Shloka Mehta's expensive jewelry collection
PHOTOS: Divyanka Tripathi inspired lehenga design for wedding parties