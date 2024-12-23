Lifestyle

United Kingdom to Spain: 7 countries where Kings and Queens still rule

Here’s a look at 7 countries where Kings and Queens maintain their royal stature

Image credits: Pixabay

United Kingdom

The British monarchy, led by King Charles III, is one of world’s most recognized royal families. Though largely ceremonial, they hold influence in national identity

Image credits: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia operates as an absolute monarchy, with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wielding almost absolute power

Image credits: Pixabay

Japan

The Japanese monarchy, led by Emperor Naruhito, is the oldest hereditary monarchy in the world. The emperor’s role is symbolic, serving as a figurehead

Image credits: Pixabay

Thailand

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X, reigns in Thailand. While his role is constitutional, the monarchy is deeply revered

Image credits: Pixabay

Bhutan

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, leads a constitutional monarchy. Known as the “Dragon King,” he actively participates in governance

Image credits: Pixabay

Spain

King Felipe VI is constitutional monarch. While his powers are limited, he plays a key role in unifying the country, representing Spain internationally, diplomatic relations

Image credits: Pixabay

Morocco

King Mohammed VI of Morocco holds substantial authority as head of state, religious leader. He has driven modernization efforts while balancing the country’s deep-rooted traditions

Image credits: Pixabay

