United Kingdom to Spain: 7 countries where Kings and Queens still rule

Lifestyle
Here’s a look at 7 countries where Kings and Queens maintain their royal stature
The British monarchy, led by King Charles III, is one of world’s most recognized royal families. Though largely ceremonial, they hold influence in national identity
Saudi Arabia operates as an absolute monarchy, with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wielding almost absolute power
The Japanese monarchy, led by Emperor Naruhito, is the oldest hereditary monarchy in the world. The emperor’s role is symbolic, serving as a figurehead
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X, reigns in Thailand. While his role is constitutional, the monarchy is deeply revered
The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, leads a constitutional monarchy. Known as the “Dragon King,” he actively participates in governance
King Felipe VI is constitutional monarch. While his powers are limited, he plays a key role in unifying the country, representing Spain internationally, diplomatic relations
King Mohammed VI of Morocco holds substantial authority as head of state, religious leader. He has driven modernization efforts while balancing the country’s deep-rooted traditions
