Lifestyle

Unique and Stylish: One-side chain mangalsutra ideas for women

Diamond one-sided chain mangalsutra

One-sided chain with pearls and pendant mangalsutras are popular among modern working women.

Minimalist Mangalsutra

For a funky look, a medium-sized link chain with black beads offers a classy style.

Double-layered Mangalsutra

This double-layered design combines heavy and minimal looks with a one-sided chain and black beads.

Infinity Pendant Mangalsutra

This trendy mangalsutra features black beads and a gold chain, offering two looks in one.

Silver Chain Mangalsutra

A silver chain mangalsutra with a stone pendant offers a beautiful and classy look.

Gold Beaded Chain Mangalsutra

This unique design features small link patterns and a gold beaded chain.

