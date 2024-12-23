Unique and Stylish: One-side chain mangalsutra ideas for women

Lifestyle
One-sided chain with pearls and pendant mangalsutras are popular among modern working women.
For a funky look, a medium-sized link chain with black beads offers a classy style.
This double-layered design combines heavy and minimal looks with a one-sided chain and black beads.
This trendy mangalsutra features black beads and a gold chain, offering two looks in one.
A silver chain mangalsutra with a stone pendant offers a beautiful and classy look.
This unique design features small link patterns and a gold beaded chain.
