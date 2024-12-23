Lifestyle

Can homemade juice cause blood sugar spikes in diabetic patients?

Should you drink juice?

Diabetics should avoid all types of juice, whether homemade or store-bought, due to high glucose content.

Juice has high glucose levels

Juicing fruit concentrates natural sugars, rapidly raising blood sugar in diabetics.

Lack of Fiber

Whole fruits provide fiber, absent in juice, which helps regulate blood sugar. Without fiber, sugar absorbs quickly, spiking levels.

Juice increases hunger

Juice empties the stomach faster than whole fruit, leading to increased hunger and frequent eating, harmful for diabetics.

Reduced Nutrients

Juicing reduces vital nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it less nutritious and primarily a sugar source.

Whole fruit is a better choice

Diabetics should choose whole fruits over juice for fiber and nutrients, balancing blood sugar and providing sustained energy.

