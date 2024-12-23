Can homemade juice cause blood sugar spikes in diabetic patients?

Lifestyle
Diabetics should avoid all types of juice, whether homemade or store-bought, due to high glucose content.
Juicing fruit concentrates natural sugars, rapidly raising blood sugar in diabetics.
Whole fruits provide fiber, absent in juice, which helps regulate blood sugar. Without fiber, sugar absorbs quickly, spiking levels.
Juice empties the stomach faster than whole fruit, leading to increased hunger and frequent eating, harmful for diabetics.
Juicing reduces vital nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it less nutritious and primarily a sugar source.
Diabetics should choose whole fruits over juice for fiber and nutrients, balancing blood sugar and providing sustained energy.
