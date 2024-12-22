Shweta Tiwari’s 6 best salwar suit looks you can try

Lifestyle
Shweta Tiwari outshines her daughter Palak in beauty. From lehengas and sarees to suits, she dresses impeccably. If you want to look younger, check out her salwar kameez styles.
Shweta Tiwari looks beautiful in a white and red salwar suit with floral work. She paired the Anarkali suit with a heavy matching shrug.
A pink Anarkali suit with zari work is perfect for a party look. The bottom and sleeves have heavy designs. Pair such a suit with minimal jewelry and subtle makeup.
A-line salwar suits are a great option for hiding belly fat. If you want something other than zari and zardozi, choose Shweta's suit with thread work only on the neckline.
Sharara suits are always in fashion. Choose this if you are overweight. Avoid suits with excessive work, as it can ruin the look. Wear earrings to enhance the look.
Shweta Tiwari's black cotton suit with bandhani work gives a royal look. Many varieties of this suit are available online and offline. Recreate this look with a heavy dupatta.
Floral work is in high demand these days. If you go to the office, you can take inspiration from this suit. Such suits are available in woolen and plain designs.
