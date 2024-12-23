Lifestyle

National Farmers' Day 2024: Know date, history, significance

Observed on December 23, National Farmers’ Day honors India’s farmers and commemorates Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniversary, emphasizing the need to improve their lives

Image credits: Freepik

National Farmers' Day: Celebrating India's Backbone

National Farmers’ Day, or Kisan Diwas, is celebrated on December 23 to honour India's farmers. It coincides with the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh

Image credits: Freepik

Tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh

Kisan Diwas commemorates Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s 5th PM, known for championing farmers' rights through land reforms and policies to enhance agricultural productivity

Image credits: Freepik

Farmers' Role in India's Growth

As an agrarian economy, India relies heavily on its farmers for food security, economic stability. This day underscores need to address farmers' concerns, ensure their prosperity

Image credits: Freepik

Significance of Kisan Diwas

Kisan Diwas raises awareness of issues like fair pricing, climate change, sustainable farming. It also highlights importance of modern technology and government schemes

Image credits: Freepik

Appreciating Farmers' Contributions

The day celebrates farmers as the backbone of society, acknowledging their relentless efforts to nourish the nation and sustain India's rural economy through their hard work

Image credits: Freepik

Nationwide Celebrations and Awareness

Kisan Diwas witnesses events promoting scientific farming methods and addressing farmers' challenges. Discussions on innovations and support mechanisms

Image credits: Freepik

