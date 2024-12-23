National Farmers' Day 2024: Know date, history, significance

Lifestyle
Observed on December 23, National Farmers’ Day honors India’s farmers and commemorates Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniversary, emphasizing the need to improve their lives
National Farmers’ Day, or Kisan Diwas, is celebrated on December 23 to honour India's farmers. It coincides with the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh
Kisan Diwas commemorates Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s 5th PM, known for championing farmers' rights through land reforms and policies to enhance agricultural productivity
As an agrarian economy, India relies heavily on its farmers for food security, economic stability. This day underscores need to address farmers' concerns, ensure their prosperity
Kisan Diwas raises awareness of issues like fair pricing, climate change, sustainable farming. It also highlights importance of modern technology and government schemes
The day celebrates farmers as the backbone of society, acknowledging their relentless efforts to nourish the nation and sustain India's rural economy through their hard work
Kisan Diwas witnesses events promoting scientific farming methods and addressing farmers' challenges. Discussions on innovations and support mechanisms
