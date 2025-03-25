Kajal is an Art! 5 Tips to Make Small Eyes Look Bigger

Lifestyle
If your eyes are small and you want to make them look bigger then it is important to adopt the right technique of applying kajal. Follow these 5 tips to make your eyes look bigger.
If you apply dark kajal on the entire waterline, your eyes may look smaller. Apply light kajal only from the outer corner to the mid-eye. Use white or nude kajal on the waterline.
Smudged kajal helps in making the eyes look bigger. After applying kajal, smudge it lightly with a smudging brush or cotton bud. This will give a soft and natural look.
To make the eyes look bigger, apply light kajal on the upper waterline as well. This will make the lashes look thick. Use gel kajal or waterproof kajal pencil.
Pull the kajal lightly upwards, the eyes will look long and big. If you want a smoky look, smudge lightly with brown or gray kajal.
Not only kajal, but mascara also helps in making the eyes look bigger. Apply volume mascara on upper and lower lashes. Use an eyelash curler to curl the eyelashes.
