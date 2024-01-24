Lifestyle

Unicorn to Griffin: 7 mythical characters existing only in imagination

Explore the realms of imagination with mythical creatures—dragons, unicorns, and more—as they fuel our stories, legends, and dreams across cultures

Dragon

Dragons are legendary creatures found in the myths of many cultures around the world. They are often depicted as large, fire-breathing reptiles with wings and claws

Unicorn

A unicorn is a horse-like creature with a single, spiraled horn on its forehead. It is often associated with purity and grace and is a common symbol in mythology and fantasy

Phoenix

The phoenix is a mythical bird that is said to burst into flames upon death and then be reborn from its ashes. It symbolizes immortality and resurrection

Chimera

The chimera is a hybrid creature from Greek mythology, usually depicted as a lion with a goat's head on its back and a serpent's tail. It symbolizes various dangers and challenges

Centaur

A centaur is a creature with the upper body of a human and the lower body of a horse. In mythology, centaurs are often associated with wild and untamed behavior

Griffin

A griffin is a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head of an eagle. It is often portrayed as a guardian of treasures

