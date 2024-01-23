Lifestyle

Curd vs Yogurt: Know the real differences, uses, benefits and more

Image credits: Pexels

Cultures Used:

Curd: Formed through natural fermentation using local bacteria.
Yogurt: Produced by specific bacterial cultures, including Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus.

Image credits: Getty

Consistency:

Curd: Texture varies and may be less consistent.
Yogurt: Has a standardized and thicker texture due to controlled fermentation.

Image credits: google

Flavor:

Curd: Flavor may vary depending on local bacteria.
Yogurt: Has a distinct tangy flavor from specific bacterial strains.

Image credits: Getty

Regulation:

Curd: Often homemade or locally produced, less regulated.
Yogurt: Typically regulated, with specific bacterial cultures and production standards.

Image credits: Getty

Global Terminology:

Curd: Term used in many countries, especially in South Asia.
Yogurt: Commonly used in Western countries.
 

Image credits: Getty

Bacterial Strains:

Curd: Contains a mix of various bacteria from the environment.
Yogurt: Made with a controlled blend of specific bacterial strain

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One