Palmyra: 7 things to know about this UNESCO site

Palmyra, an ancient Syrian city, epitomizes historical grandeur with well-preserved ruins showcasing a unique blend of Roman and local architecture
Palmyra was an important city in the ancient world, serving as a vital trade center along the Silk Road. Its strategic location contributed to its prosperity
The city is renowned for its well-preserved ruins, including the Temple of Bel, the Arch of Triumph, and the Valley of the Tombs
Queen Zenobia, who ruled Palmyra in the 3rd century AD, is a prominent historical figure associated with the city. She challenged the Roman Empire
The ruins of Palmyra were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980 for their cultural and architectural significance
Palmyra has been severely affected by the Syrian Civil War. The city fell into the hands of various factions, including ISIS, leading to destruction and looting
Efforts have been made to restore and preserve the ancient ruins of Palmyra. UNESCO and other organizations have been involved in initiatives to protect the site
Palmyra continues to face challenges due to the instability in the region. The conflict has hindered the ability to fully safeguard and restore this historical site