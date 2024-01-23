7 ways to enjoy Republic Day parade

Lifestyle
Here are seven ways to enjoy the Republic Day parade.
Visit the parade if you're nearby. Get there early to get a decent location and enjoy the patriotic spirit. The live experience is unmatched.
If you can't be with loved ones, host a virtual watching party. Share your joy and your thoughts with loved ones via video conferencing.
Research Republic Day parade contingents, displays, and performances. Knowing more about the participants might boost your respect for their accomplishments.
Invite relatives and friends to a patriotic brunch or picnic. Celebrate India's pride by watching the procession on a big screen and eating traditional Indian food.
Give a parade-watching party at home. Display the national flag and other patriotic symbols. Celebrate with themed food, beverages, and activities.
Watch the procession with commentary to learn more. Several stations offer intelligent commentary on the parade's historical and cultural importance.
Photograph or video the procession, whether you're there or at home. Post patriotic captions on social media and join the Republic Day discourse.