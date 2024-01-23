Lifestyle

7 ways to enjoy Republic Day parade

Here are seven ways to enjoy the Republic Day parade.

Image credits: Pixabay

Attend the Parade in Person

Visit the parade if you're nearby. Get there early to get a decent location and enjoy the patriotic spirit. The live experience is unmatched.

Image credits: Pixabay

Virtual Viewing Party

If you can't be with loved ones, host a virtual watching party. Share your joy and your thoughts with loved ones via video conferencing.

Image credits: Pixabay

Learn About the Parade Participants

Research Republic Day parade contingents, displays, and performances. Knowing more about the participants might boost your respect for their accomplishments.

Image credits: Pixabay

Host a Patriotic Brunch or Picnic

Invite relatives and friends to a patriotic brunch or picnic. Celebrate India's pride by watching the procession on a big screen and eating traditional Indian food.

Image credits: Freepik

Organize a Republic Day Parade Party

Give a parade-watching party at home. Display the national flag and other patriotic symbols. Celebrate with themed food, beverages, and activities.

Image credits: Freepik

Educational Commentary

Watch the procession with commentary to learn more. Several stations offer intelligent commentary on the parade's historical and cultural importance.

Image credits: Pixabay

Capture the Moment

Photograph or video the procession, whether you're there or at home. Post patriotic captions on social media and join the Republic Day discourse.

Image credits: Pixabay
