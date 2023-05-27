Lifestyle

7 Places must visit before you die

There are specific locations on Earth that you must see to believe, which are unquestionably bucket-list trips. Here are seven suggestions you should add to your to-do list.
 

Image credits: Getty

Japan, Tokyo

The neon lights and lovely cherry blossom bushes provide plenty of visual stimulation. You'll never want to leave without the beautiful food, amazing nightlife, and rich art scene.
 

Image credits: Getty

Indonesia, Bandung

Bandung is one of Indonesia's most attractive cities. Indonesia's West Java region's capital is extremely popular among natives and visitors.
 

Image credits: Getty

Antarctica, Aurora Australis

While the Northern Pole experiences the Aurora Borealis, the Southern Pole experiences the Aurora Australis. 

Image credits: Getty

Iceland, Blue Lagoon

Iceland, often known as the Land of Fire and Ice, is one of the most popular tourist destinations due to its natural beauty. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Giza Pyramids, Egypt

The Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx are located just outside the Egyptian metropolis of Cairo. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Split, Croatia

Split is one of the world's most beautiful beach cities on Croatia's Dalmatian Coast. And its charming, beautifully picturesque stone walls are loved by tourists.
 

Image credits: Getty

Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu, located high in the Andes Mountains, is the site of an old Inca city and a UNESCO World Heritage site. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One