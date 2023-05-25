8 reasons why monsoon is the best time to visit Kerala

Lifestyle
During the rainy season, Kerala is a visual treat for tourists with its spectacular landscapes.
If you're visiting Kerala during monsoon, here's what you can explore in God's own country.
The moist and cool climate in monsoon makes ayurvedic treatment effective; body absorbs herbs and concoction better
Experience the vibrant culture of Kerala during Onam in September; try Onam Sadhya - a treat to the stomach and soul.
During Onam festivities, witness the world-famous snake boat race in Alappuzha's backwaters.
From Thrissur's Athirapilly Falls to Munnar's Attukad waterfalls, monsoon is the season to see these waterfalls in their full glory.
Monsoon turns Kerala's hills into a green paradise; Munnar, Vagamon, Malayattur, Kalpetta and Wayanad are some places to explore.
Hire a traditional boat house and cruise down the 900 km stretch of backwaters during monsoon in Kerala.
Dense groves of coconut trees along the coastline make Kerala come alive during rains; enjoy seafood along the beach.
Consider the hills of Munnar, the backwaters of Alappuzha, beaches of Kovalam as your spot for the perfect date.