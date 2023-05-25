Lifestyle

8 reasons why monsoon is the best time to visit Kerala

Kerala is a true paradise

During the rainy season, Kerala is a visual treat for tourists with its spectacular landscapes.

Lush green wonderland, serene backwaters and more

If you're visiting Kerala during monsoon, here's what you can explore in God's own country.

Best time for ayurvedic massage/treatment

The moist and cool climate in monsoon makes ayurvedic treatment effective; body absorbs herbs and concoction better

Enjoy Onam festivities

Experience the vibrant culture of Kerala during Onam in September; try Onam Sadhya - a treat to the stomach and soul.

Experience snake boat race

During Onam festivities, witness the world-famous snake boat race in Alappuzha's backwaters.

Scenic overflowing waterfalls

From Thrissur's Athirapilly Falls to Munnar's Attukad waterfalls, monsoon is the season to see these waterfalls in their full glory.

Soak in the beauty of lush-green hills

Monsoon turns Kerala's hills into a green paradise; Munnar, Vagamon, Malayattur, Kalpetta and Wayanad are some places to explore.

Relax on the backwaters

Hire a traditional boat house and cruise down the 900 km stretch of backwaters during monsoon in Kerala.

Reverberating Beaches

Dense groves of coconut trees along the coastline make Kerala come alive during rains; enjoy seafood along the beach.

Perfect setting for romantic dates

Consider the hills of Munnar, the backwaters of Alappuzha, beaches of Kovalam as your spot for the perfect date.

