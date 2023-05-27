Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid to Jennifer Lawrence-7 best celebrity looks at Cannes 2023

The 76th Cannes International Film Festival saw celebrities on their best fashion game. Let us review some of the best red carpet looks of this year.

Image credits: Getty

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid looked stunning as she posed in a beige pallet ethereal Zac Posen bodycon dress on the red carpet.
 

Image credits: Getty

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman radiated sheer beauty as she donned a breathtaking Dior tulle embroidered gown named “I Feel Blue.”
 

Image credits: Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

The star drew everyone’s attention with a cardinal red Christian Dior Couture ball gown featuring a wrap-around shawl, scalloped neckline and full pleated skirt.

Image credits: Getty

Irina Shayk

The Russian model boldly donned a semi-sheer mesh gown with a plunging neckline and deeply-cut sleeves.
 

Image credits: Getty

Viola Davis

The star looked divine in a pristine white gown and a stunning floor-sweeping cape jacket.
 

Image credits: Getty

Elle Fanning

Elle took the red carpet in a stunning cream and silver princess gown by Alexander McQueen, paired with Cartier jewellery.

Image credits: Getty

Lucien Laviscount

While making his way to Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon premiere, Lucien was seen wearing a black-tie and crystal-studded coat.
 

Image credits: Getty
