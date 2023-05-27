Gigi Hadid to Jennifer Lawrence-7 best celebrity looks at Cannes 2023

Lifestyle
The 76th Cannes International Film Festival saw celebrities on their best fashion game. Let us review some of the best red carpet looks of this year.
Gigi Hadid looked stunning as she posed in a beige pallet ethereal Zac Posen bodycon dress on the red carpet.
Natalie Portman radiated sheer beauty as she donned a breathtaking Dior tulle embroidered gown named “I Feel Blue.”
The star drew everyone’s attention with a cardinal red Christian Dior Couture ball gown featuring a wrap-around shawl, scalloped neckline and full pleated skirt.
The Russian model boldly donned a semi-sheer mesh gown with a plunging neckline and deeply-cut sleeves.
The star looked divine in a pristine white gown and a stunning floor-sweeping cape jacket.
Elle took the red carpet in a stunning cream and silver princess gown by Alexander McQueen, paired with Cartier jewellery.
While making his way to Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon premiere, Lucien was seen wearing a black-tie and crystal-studded coat.