Golden Retriever to Beagle- 7 dogs breeds for Indian apartments

Lifestyle
Here are 7 best apartment dog breeds which are low maintenance too. Many dog experts say these dogs are your best bets.
These cute apartment-friendly pets are popular with Indians. Because of their luxurious double coats, these dogs must be trimmed regularly.
These dogs like to spend their time indoors and in the presence of people. Despite their high energy levels, beagles can live well in small homes.
These friendly pets usually demand a daily walk of 15-20 minutes. They are regarded as the finest pals of youngsters.
Shih Tzus happily settle for your more humble quarters. This breed is especially good with children and other dogs.
These little canines may live well in small apartments. Indian spitz dogs are clever and require minimal training.
Bulldogs are popular among apartment citizens because they are easy to raise. These dogs prefer to stay home and only go for brief walks.
This breed has lately gained favour among urban millennials, yet Frenchies were quite popular in Paris as early as the 18th century.
This breed is a low-maintenance dog that requires only a weekly bath and frequent combing of its coat to guarantee hygiene.