Lifestyle

Golden Retriever to Beagle- 7 dogs breeds for Indian apartments

Here are 7 best apartment dog breeds which are low maintenance too. Many dog experts say these dogs are your best bets.

Image credits: Getty

Golden Retriever

These cute apartment-friendly pets are popular with Indians. Because of their luxurious double coats, these dogs must be trimmed regularly. 

Image credits: Getty

Beagle

These dogs like to spend their time indoors and in the presence of people. Despite their high energy levels, beagles can live well in small homes.

Image credits: Getty

Pug

These friendly pets usually demand a daily walk of 15-20 minutes. They are regarded as the finest pals of youngsters.

Image credits: Getty

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus happily settle for your more humble quarters. This breed is especially good with children and other dogs.
 

Image credits: Getty

Spitz indian

These little canines may live well in small apartments. Indian spitz dogs are clever and require minimal training. 

Image credits: Getty

Bulldog

Bulldogs are popular among apartment citizens because they are easy to raise. These dogs prefer to stay home and only go for brief walks. 
 

Image credits: Getty

French Bulldog

This breed has lately gained favour among urban millennials, yet Frenchies were quite popular in Paris as early as the 18th century.
 

Image credits: Getty

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

This breed is a low-maintenance dog that requires only a weekly bath and frequent combing of its coat to guarantee hygiene.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One