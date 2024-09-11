Lifestyle

UAE to India: 7 Nations with the longest weekly working hours

Image credits: Freepik

United Arab Emirates

UAE tops the list with 52.6 hours worked by employed people each week on average.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Gambia

With an average of 50.8 hours worked per week by employed individuals, the Gambia comes in second.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Bhutan:

For employed individuals in Bhutan, the average weekly working hours are 50.7.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Lesotho

Lesotho's employed population works 49.8 hours a week on average.

Image credits: Freepik

Congo

In Congo, the average workweek for employed individuals is 48.6 hours.


 

Image credits: Freepik

Qatar

For those who are employed, the average workweek in Qatar is 48 hours long.

 

Image credits: Freepik

India

India comes in seventh place with an average of 47.7 hours worked by employed people per week.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One