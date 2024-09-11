UAE to India: 7 Nations with the longest weekly working hours

Lifestyle
UAE tops the list with 52.6 hours worked by employed people each week on average.
With an average of 50.8 hours worked per week by employed individuals, the Gambia comes in second.
For employed individuals in Bhutan, the average weekly working hours are 50.7.
Lesotho's employed population works 49.8 hours a week on average.
In Congo, the average workweek for employed individuals is 48.6 hours.
For those who are employed, the average workweek in Qatar is 48 hours long.
India comes in seventh place with an average of 47.7 hours worked by employed people per week.