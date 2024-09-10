Lifestyle
The luxurious amenities of the lavish bungalow gifted to Radhika Anant will leave you stunned.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have gifted this bungalow in Dubai to their son and daughter-in-law
The price of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's glittering bungalow in Dubai is said to be in crores of rupees. Find out what's inside
The price of the bungalow gifted by Mukesh and Nita to their beloved youngest son and daughter-in-law in Dubai is 650 crores
Overall, Anant and Radhika's bungalow has 10 rooms. And there is a private beach about 70 meters long
The couple has a 70 meter beach for their personal use. This villa, spread over 3,000 square feet, is one of the most expensive properties in Dubai.
The bungalow has two swimming pools and seven spas. There are 10 spacious bedrooms. The interior is nothing short of heaven
It is built as if it was made for Anant-Radhika Merchant. This bungalow is made of Italian marble
Nita has decorated the bungalow with expensive furniture from different countries of the world for her youngest son
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot a month ago on July 12. The wedding ceremony was a colorful one