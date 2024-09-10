Lifestyle

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Dubai Home

The luxurious amenities of the lavish bungalow gifted to Radhika Anant will leave you stunned.

Gift for Son and Daughter-in-law

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have gifted this bungalow in Dubai to their son and daughter-in-law

Luxury Bungalow

The price of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's glittering bungalow in Dubai is said to be in crores of rupees. Find out what's inside

Gift worth crores

The price of the bungalow gifted by Mukesh and Nita to their beloved youngest son and daughter-in-law in Dubai is 650 crores

Beach in the bungalow!

Overall, Anant and Radhika's bungalow has 10 rooms. And there is a private beach about 70 meters long

Meter Beach

The couple has a 70 meter beach for their personal use. This villa, spread over 3,000 square feet, is one of the most expensive properties in Dubai.

What else is there?

The bungalow has two swimming pools and seven spas. There are 10 spacious bedrooms. The interior is nothing short of heaven

Italian Marble

It is built as if it was made for Anant-Radhika Merchant. This bungalow is made of Italian marble

Furniture

Nita has decorated the bungalow with expensive furniture from different countries of the world for her youngest son

Got married a month ago

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot a month ago on July 12. The wedding ceremony was a colorful one

Find Next One