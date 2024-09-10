Food
Let's get to know some foods to avoid for healthy skin.
Excessive consumption of sugar can cause wrinkles on the skin and make you look older.
Excessive salt intake can also make your face look older.
Eating too much fatty food can also damage the skin and make the face look older.
Eating too much processed foods like sausages and hot dogs is not good for skin health.
Excessive consumption of spicy foods is also not good for the skin.
Excessive caffeine consumption can also adversely affect the skin. So avoid them in the diet.
Excessive alcohol consumption can also cause wrinkles on the skin and make the face look older. Therefore, avoid alcohol as much as possible.