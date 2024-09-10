Lifestyle
Old Delhi, known as Shahjahanabad, was established by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1648 as the capital of his empire.
The bustling market area of Chandni Chowk, designed by Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahanara Begum, is one of the oldest and busiest markets in India.
The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a majestic example of Mughal architecture. It served as the main residence of the Mughal emperors for around 200 years.
Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, can hold up to 25,000 worshippers at a time.
The Khari Baoli market in Old Delhi is Asia’s largest wholesale spice market. It’s a sensory overload with its myriad of spices, herbs, and dried fruits.
The area is home to several historic Sufi shrines, including the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, which attracts devotees from all over the world.
Old Delhi is a melting pot of cultures, with a blend of traditional Indian, Mughal, and colonial influences.