7 Books you must read to improve your communication skills
The Art of Communicating by Thich Nhat Hanh
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert B. Cialdini
Simply Said: Communicating Better at Work and Beyond
Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life by Marshall B. Rosenberg
How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey
Exactly What To Say by Phil M. Jones
