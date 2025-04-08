Lifestyle
Kumkum Bhagya actress looks beautiful in salwar-suits. Her simple to fashionable suits are perfect for summer. Here are some of her suit designs to recreate.
Like Mugdha Chaphekar, you can wear a flower printed pink collar suit salwar to the office. This suit is perfect for summer. Suits in the same pattern are available for ₹500-600.
Mugdha looks gorgeous in a neon green thread work suit. You can wear a suit in the same pattern with full sleeves and a dupatta on every occasion. Add heavy earrings to it.
A pink colored salwar suit with a round neck also looks beautiful on young girls. Office-going girls can buy suits in the same pattern at a low price.
You will look younger in a full sleeves chikankari white salwar suit. A contrast dupatta looks beautiful on a white suit.
You can also wear a black kurti over jeans to go to the office. The complexion of the face is different in black color. You can also buy it at a very low price.
You can also get a cool look by wearing a printed cotton suit in the scorching sun of summer. Wear palazzo pants with this type of suit.
