Lifestyle

Tulsi to Methi: 5 herbal waters for good health

Infused waters like Methi & Tulsi blend wellness with taste. Methi aids digestion, while Tulsi boosts immunity. Stay refreshed & healthy naturally!

Image credits: Getty

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Revered in Ayurveda, Tulsi is an adaptogenic herb with anti-inflammatory properties. It supports immunity, relieves stress, and aids respiratory health

Image credits: Getty

Methi (Fenugreek)

Rich in fiber and antioxidants, methi aids digestion, controls blood sugar, and promotes lactation. It can be used in both culinary and medicinal preparations

Image credits: Getty

Trifala

A blend of three fruits (amla, haritaki, bibhitaki), infused water supports digestion, detoxification, and overall well-being. It's used as a supplement or in powder form

Image credits: Getty

Peppermint

Known for its refreshing aroma, peppermint-infused water soothes digestive issues, eases headaches, and relieves stress

Image credits: Getty

Ajwain

Carom water or ajwain water aid digestion, alleviate bloating, and help with respiratory problems. Soaking them in water and consuming it can provide relief

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One