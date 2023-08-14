Tulsi to Methi: 5 herbal waters for good health

Lifestyle
Infused waters like Methi & Tulsi blend wellness with taste. Methi aids digestion, while Tulsi boosts immunity. Stay refreshed & healthy naturally!
Revered in Ayurveda, Tulsi is an adaptogenic herb with anti-inflammatory properties. It supports immunity, relieves stress, and aids respiratory health
Rich in fiber and antioxidants, methi aids digestion, controls blood sugar, and promotes lactation. It can be used in both culinary and medicinal preparations
A blend of three fruits (amla, haritaki, bibhitaki), infused water supports digestion, detoxification, and overall well-being. It's used as a supplement or in powder form
Known for its refreshing aroma, peppermint-infused water soothes digestive issues, eases headaches, and relieves stress
Carom water or ajwain water aid digestion, alleviate bloating, and help with respiratory problems. Soaking them in water and consuming it can provide relief