Indian flag code: 7 essential factors to keep in mind

While a universal affection and respect exists for our National Flag, it is important to have an awareness of the law, practices and conventions associated to its display.
The tri-colour rectangular panels should be of equal width. The top panel colour should be India saffron (Kesari), the bottom panel green and the middle one, white.
The white middle panel should have an Ashoka Chakra right at its centre. The design should be in navy colour with 24 equally spaced spokes.
This ceremony is essential to inspire respect for the Flag. The Flag Salutation is to be followed by the National Anthem and the parade comes after.
It is very important to make sure that the saffron colour always comes as the upper most panel. In no case, should it comes in the third position, which is an offence.
The flag is not be displayed if it is damaged. No other flag is to be placed higher than the National Flag under any circumstance.
The flag should not be draped over any parts of a vehicle. Lettering of no kind is to be used. However, there is no objection to keeping flowers inside during unfurling.
Those present in uniform should render appropriate salute for the flag. The people facing the flag should be stand at attention.