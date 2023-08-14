Lifestyle

Indian flag code: 7 essential factors to keep in mind

 While a universal affection and respect exists for our National Flag, it is important to have an awareness of the law, practices and conventions associated to its display.

 

Image credits: Pexels

Rectangular Panels

The tri-colour rectangular panels should be of equal width. The top panel colour should be India saffron (Kesari), the bottom panel green and the middle one, white.

Image credits: Pexels

Ashoka Chakra

The white middle panel should have an Ashoka Chakra right at its centre. The design should be in navy colour with 24 equally spaced spokes. 

Image credits: Pexels

Flag Hoisting

This ceremony is essential to inspire respect for the Flag. The Flag Salutation is to be followed by the National Anthem and the parade comes after. 

Image credits: Pexels

Correct Order of Panel Colours

It is very important to make sure that the saffron colour always comes as the upper most panel. In no case, should it comes in the third position, which is an offence.

Image credits: Pexels

Incorrect Display

The flag is not be displayed if it is damaged. No other flag is to be placed higher than the National Flag under any circumstance. 

Image credits: Pexels

Flag Misuse

The flag should not be draped over any parts of a vehicle. Lettering of no kind is to be used. However, there is no objection to keeping flowers inside during unfurling.

Image credits: Pexels

Flag Salutation

Those present in uniform should render appropriate salute for the flag. The people facing the flag should be stand at attention. 

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One