Eggs to Avocado: 6 low-carb food for weight loss

From eggs to avocado, these 5 foods are low in carbs, rich in nutrients, and aid weight loss with their satiating and metabolism-boosting properties---by Amrita Ghosh

Eggs

High-quality protein, minimal carbs. Enhance fullness, boost metabolism, and maintain muscle while cutting carbs for weight loss

Avocado

Avocado: Low in carbs, rich in healthy fats. Satiety, nutrient absorption, and sustained energy aid low carb weight loss plans

Green Leafy Vegetables

Extremely low carb, high fiber. Essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber support low carb diets for effective weight loss

Berries

Low carb, packed with fiber and antioxidants. Manage sweet cravings, control blood sugar, and aid weight loss on a low carb regimen

Apricots

Moderately low carb, vitamins, and fiber. Satisfy sweet cravings, aid digestion, and provide guilt-free options for low carb weight loss

