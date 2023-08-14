7 breakfast foods NOT to eat during weight loss

Lifestyle
While considered a fasting food, sabudana khichdi is high in carbohydrates and lacks adequate protein, making it less suitable for regular consumption during weight loss.
Snacks like samosas, kachoris, and pakoras are calorie-dense and high in unhealthy fats due to deep frying.
Medu vada, a deep-fried lentil fritter, is calorie-dense. Paired with coconut chutney, which can be high in fats, it's best to enjoy these occasionally.
Poha, flattened rice, can be healthy when prepared with veggies, but adding sev (fried chickpea noodles) increases the calorie and unhealthy fat content.
Although delicious, this deep-fried delight is high in refined flour and unhealthy fats. The calorie content can be substantial, making it a less suitable choice for weight loss.
White bread lacks fiber and can cause blood sugar spikes, while jam adds unnecessary sugar. Opt for whole-grain bread and natural nut butter instead.
While aloo paratha is a beloved dish, its high calorie and fat content, especially when cooked in ghee, can hinder your weight loss efforts.