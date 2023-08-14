Lifestyle

7 breakfast foods NOT to eat during weight loss

Image credits: Getty

Sabudana Khichdi

While considered a fasting food, sabudana khichdi is high in carbohydrates and lacks adequate protein, making it less suitable for regular consumption during weight loss.

Image credits: Getty

Fried Snacks

Snacks like samosas, kachoris, and pakoras are calorie-dense and high in unhealthy fats due to deep frying.

Image credits: Freepik

Medu Vada with Coconut Chutney

Medu vada, a deep-fried lentil fritter, is calorie-dense. Paired with coconut chutney, which can be high in fats, it's best to enjoy these occasionally.

Image credits: Getty

Poha with Sev

Poha, flattened rice, can be healthy when prepared with veggies, but adding sev (fried chickpea noodles) increases the calorie and unhealthy fat content.

Image credits: Pexels

Puri Bhaji

Although delicious, this deep-fried delight is high in refined flour and unhealthy fats. The calorie content can be substantial, making it a less suitable choice for weight loss.

Image credits: Pexels

White Bread and Jam

White bread lacks fiber and can cause blood sugar spikes, while jam adds unnecessary sugar. Opt for whole-grain bread and natural nut butter instead.

Image credits: Freepik

Aloo Paratha with Ghee

While aloo paratha is a beloved dish, its high calorie and fat content, especially when cooked in ghee, can hinder your weight loss efforts.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One