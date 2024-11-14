Lifestyle

Nita Ambani's $28K Handbag, Shalini's Style

Nita Ambani's Popcorn Bag

At an event, Nita Ambani's popcorn handbag became a viral sensation, overshadowing her dress and jewelry.

Billionaire Wives' Stylish Bags

Shalini Passi's alien-design bag also grabbed attention at the event.

Nita Ambani's Bag a Favorite

Despite Shalini's known fashion sense, Nita's popcorn bag was a crowd favorite.

Isha Ambani's Unique Bag

Isha Ambani opted for a crystal bow bag, resembling diamond work at first glance.

$28K Popcorn Bag

The Popcorn Minaudière 2024/25 collection Pop Coco bag is priced around $28,000.

Pearl and Gold Work

The bag features pearl and gold beads, creating a popcorn-like texture.

Unique Mini Handbag

Despite its small size, the popcorn bag's price tag is surprising.

