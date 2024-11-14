Lifestyle
At an event, Nita Ambani's popcorn handbag became a viral sensation, overshadowing her dress and jewelry.
Shalini Passi's alien-design bag also grabbed attention at the event.
Despite Shalini's known fashion sense, Nita's popcorn bag was a crowd favorite.
Isha Ambani opted for a crystal bow bag, resembling diamond work at first glance.
The Popcorn Minaudière 2024/25 collection Pop Coco bag is priced around $28,000.
The bag features pearl and gold beads, creating a popcorn-like texture.
Despite its small size, the popcorn bag's price tag is surprising.