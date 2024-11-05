Lifestyle
Winter is here! If you want to look stylish even in the cold, these woollen kurtis are the best.
For a simple look, choose this contrast-less woollen kurti, available online for under Rs 200. It’s perfect for both home and outdoor wear.
This long jacket-style woollen kurta features a floral print that flatters every woman. Pair it with palazzo pants or jeans for a stylish look.
Embroidered kurtis are trendy this winter. You can buy this simple and beautiful kurti online for just Rs 200. Pair it with jeans for a stylish look.
This heavy golden lace woolen kurti pairs well with any color bottom. Adding a shawl creates a full suit look, adding to its stunning appeal.
If you want to try a printed woolen kurti, you'll find a wide variety available. Pair it with plain bottoms for a stylish look.
Try a multi-thread work woollen kurti, available for ₹200. Pair it with shoes for a stylish twist.