Geeta Kapur's Guldasta Sarees for Chhath Puja

Red and White Guldasta Saree

Explore bright color combinations like red-yellow, blue-pink, and green-maroon, perfect for married women. This saree is an ideal choice.

Shaded Satin Guldasta Saree

Try this shaded satin Guldasta saree with a fancy pattern and no lace design for a sober look this Chhath Puja.

Light Sequin Work Guldasta Saree

Choose a light sequin work Guldasta saree for an evergreen and stylish look that's easy to wear.

Contrast Border Guldasta Saree

Try a contrast border Guldasta saree with a matching cotton blouse for a unique and royal look.

Small Prints Floral Saree

Explore various small prints floral sarees in different color combinations and designs. Pair it with a modern balloon sleeve blouse for a trendy look.

Hemline and Pallu Work Saree

Opt for a Guldasta saree with hemline and pallu work in a printed shade. Sarees with wide or thin borders suit all ages and often feature gota-patti lace.

