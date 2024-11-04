Lifestyle
Explore bright color combinations like red-yellow, blue-pink, and green-maroon, perfect for married women. This saree is an ideal choice.
Try this shaded satin Guldasta saree with a fancy pattern and no lace design for a sober look this Chhath Puja.
Choose a light sequin work Guldasta saree for an evergreen and stylish look that's easy to wear.
Try a contrast border Guldasta saree with a matching cotton blouse for a unique and royal look.
Explore various small prints floral sarees in different color combinations and designs. Pair it with a modern balloon sleeve blouse for a trendy look.
Opt for a Guldasta saree with hemline and pallu work in a printed shade. Sarees with wide or thin borders suit all ages and often feature gota-patti lace.