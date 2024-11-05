Struggling with Communication? Your Mental Health May Be at Risk

Lifestyle
Conversation is a special need of humans. When we are unable to share our emotions openly, it can negatively impact our mental health.
Sometimes, when a loved one doesn't react to our happiness or sorrow the way we expect, it's disappointing.
Recent research at McGill University has proven that repeated problems in communication can be a sign of changes in social cognition.
Social cognition refers to the mental capacity through which we understand the emotions of others. It helps in assessing our trust.
Mental health disorders, such as depression and bipolar disorder, can affect social cognition, reducing the ability to speak openly.
Recent studies have shown that lack of social cognition in people with bipolar disorder affects their daily routine. This creates difficulties in social life.
There are many ways to improve social cognition. Through practice, individuals can become better at understanding the feelings of others.
Special programs can help families to improve communication. Inability to speak openly can be a sign of mental health problems. Make a habit of communicating.