Lifestyle

Struggling with Communication? Your Mental Health May Be at Risk

Image credits: Getty

Conversation is a special need of humans

Conversation is a special need of humans. When we are unable to share our emotions openly, it can negatively impact our mental health.

Image credits: Freepik

Sign of silence

Sometimes, when a loved one doesn't react to our happiness or sorrow the way we expect, it's disappointing.

Image credits: iSTOCK

What was found in the study?

Recent research at McGill University has proven that repeated problems in communication can be a sign of changes in social cognition.

Image credits: Freepik

What is social cognition?

Social cognition refers to the mental capacity through which we understand the emotions of others. It helps in assessing our trust.

Image credits: pinterest

These diseases affect social cognition

Mental health disorders, such as depression and bipolar disorder, can affect social cognition, reducing the ability to speak openly.

Image credits: Getty

Impact on daily life

Recent studies have shown that lack of social cognition in people with bipolar disorder affects their daily routine. This creates difficulties in social life.
 

Image credits: Getty

What are the remedies for improvement?

There are many ways to improve social cognition. Through practice, individuals can become better at understanding the feelings of others.

Image credits: Freepik

These programs can help the family

Special programs can help families to improve communication. Inability to speak openly can be a sign of mental health problems. Make a habit of communicating.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One