7 winter quilt cleaning hacks; Keep your comforter fresh

Lifestyle
Sunlight eliminates bacteria and dust mites. Sun your quilt weekly to maintain freshness and prevent odors. Sunlight also removes moisture
Baking soda eliminates odors and keeps quilts fresh. Sprinkle it on your quilt, leave for a few hours, then vacuum or brush it off
Lightly spray fabric freshener for a pleasant scent. Use homemade or store-bought fabric freshener
Flipping prevents dust and dirt buildup in one spot. Flip and use different sides weekly to maintain cleanliness
Vacuuming is easy. Use a low setting to remove dust and dirt, reducing the need for washing
A cover protects from direct contact with dirt. Use a washable cotton or microfiber cover to keep your quilt clean
Dry cleaning powder cleans light stains and spots. Sprinkle it on, let it sit, then brush or shake it off for freshness