7 winter quilt cleaning hacks; Keep your comforter fresh

Sun your quilt weekly

Sunlight eliminates bacteria and dust mites. Sun your quilt weekly to maintain freshness and prevent odors. Sunlight also removes moisture

Sprinkle baking soda

Baking soda eliminates odors and keeps quilts fresh. Sprinkle it on your quilt, leave for a few hours, then vacuum or brush it off

Use fabric freshener spray

Lightly spray fabric freshener for a pleasant scent. Use homemade or store-bought fabric freshener

Flip your quilt weekly

Flipping prevents dust and dirt buildup in one spot. Flip and use different sides weekly to maintain cleanliness

Vacuum clean your quilt

Vacuuming is easy. Use a low setting to remove dust and dirt, reducing the need for washing

Use a quilt cover

A cover protects from direct contact with dirt. Use a washable cotton or microfiber cover to keep your quilt clean

Use dry cleaning powder

Dry cleaning powder cleans light stains and spots. Sprinkle it on, let it sit, then brush or shake it off for freshness

