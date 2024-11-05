Chanakya Niti: How people remain rich for long period

Lifestyle
Acharya Chanakya was a great scholar of India. He united the divided country into Akhand Bharat and took tough decisions for the benefit of the nation.
Acharya Chanakya, in one of his policies, explained how some people don't remain poor for long and become rich quickly. But such people are very few…
According to Acharya Chanakya, those who work hard consistently don't remain poor for long and become happy and rich quickly with their abilities.
Those who don't commit sins or bad deeds also don't live in poverty for long, and their time changes quickly. They also become wealthy quickly when the time comes.
Those who speak less, avoid nonsense, and mind their own business, their poverty also disappears quickly. These people speak thoughtfully.
Those who are always alert in every situation and take advantage of opportunities quickly, even if they are poor from childhood, become rich quickly.