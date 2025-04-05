Lifestyle
Rashmika Mandanna creates effortless hairstyles in saree-suits or western outfits, which you can create yourself at home.
This hairstyle of Rashmika will suit girls with short hair. Make a half ponytail from the back while parting in the front. You can get this style in 2 minutes.
Rashmika has created a messy bun with the lehenga. She has not put any effort into making it. Just hold the hair and wrap it. Copy this type of hairstyle in summer.
Often girls like to make curly hair or different hairstyles on a beautiful saree. But looking at Rashmika, it can be estimated that a low ponytail can also make you look beautiful.
If you are going to an event wearing a western outfit, then you can keep your hair open while curling it. Do hairstyle with minimal makeup.
You can make a high bun while taking out the flicks in the front. It will work to create a smart look with western outfits.
You can copy this hairstyle in the festive season. Make a braid and add paranda to it. Do tell us how you liked Rashmika's hairstyle.
