Lifestyle

Effortless Rashmika Inspired Hairstyles Without Pins

Rashmika Creates Effortless Hairstyles

Rashmika Mandanna creates effortless hairstyles in saree-suits or western outfits, which you can create yourself at home. 

Half Ponytail

This hairstyle of Rashmika will suit girls with short hair. Make a half ponytail from the back while parting in the front. You can get this style in 2 minutes.

Messy Bun

Rashmika has created a messy bun with the lehenga. She has not put any effort into making it. Just hold the hair and wrap it. Copy this type of hairstyle in summer.

Low Ponytail With Saree

Often girls like to make curly hair or different hairstyles on a beautiful saree. But looking at Rashmika, it can be estimated that a low ponytail can also make you look beautiful.

Curl Hair With Suit Pant

If you are going to an event wearing a western outfit, then you can keep your hair open while curling it. Do hairstyle with minimal makeup. 

High Bun

You can make a high bun while taking out the flicks in the front. It will work to create a smart look with western outfits.

Braid With Paranda

You can copy this hairstyle in the festive season. Make a braid and add paranda to it. Do tell us how you liked Rashmika's hairstyle.

